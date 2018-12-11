100 Miles of Los Angeles Streets Getting New Speed Limits

You'll soon be able to hit the gas pedal harder on some Los Angeles streets. And that has some neighbors worried the city is about to get more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians alike. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

You'll soon be able to hit the gas pedal harder on some Los Angeles streets. And that has some neighbors worried that the city is about to get more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

Over 100 miles of LA streets are getting new speed limits, most of them increases, but law enforcement says that the changes will make me easier for them to enforce the law.

In about a month the new speed limit will be 40. In order for cops to run radar state law requires streets to have valid speed surveys, which set speed limits. Around 70 percent of LA streets did not have valid surveys. The city's Department of Transportation beefed up staffing to complete all the surveys by the end of this year.

Neighborhood Council representative Sheppard Kaufman is concerned.

"In some cases you have speeds that are being raised where there are school crossings and things like that," said Sheppard Kaufman. "We need to kind of work on both the infrastructure element and the law element to just try to control the speeds but allow people to get where they are going."

The LA DOT says they are on target to meet their goal of completing all of the street surveys. They say residents near the most recent speed limit changes will see new signs in about two months.

If you are out driving don't be surprised to see more cops running radar. If you want to see if your street is on the list here.