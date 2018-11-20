Quick Tips: What to Do When Luggage is Lost or Delayed

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 19: People wait in line to check luggage at the ABC Charters American Airlines flight to Havana, Cuba at Miami International Airport on December 19, 2014 in Miami, Florida. U.S. President Barack Obama announced a relaxation in the Cuban policy which may mean more travel between the United States and Cuba. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TSA is estimating some 25 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means a lot of checked bags, and a lot of chances of something going wrong. So what happens if your bags are lost or delayed?

That's why some passengers carryon luggage rather than checking it.

This past summer, nearly half a million bags were reported lost or delayed, according to the Department of Transportation.

But if you check bags, and they're lost or delayed, you have rights.