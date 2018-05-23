 Rats and Roaches in SoCal Restaurants: See What the NBC4 I-Team Found - NBC Southern California
Rats and Roaches in SoCal Restaurants: See What the NBC4 I-Team Found

By Joel Grover and Amy Corral

15 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Take a look at what the I-Team uncovered at restaurants in Southern California.

Seven hundred forty-three restaurants in LA County were shut down last year for infestations -- a significant jump compared to recent years. The I-Team obtained never-before-seen videos and photos vermin crawling around kitchens. See if any of them were lurking in your favorite restaurants.

Below, you'll find restaurant locations, health grades and details about each infestation, including links to the department of public health report.
