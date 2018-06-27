Dirty Beaches: New Report Shows Just How Much Trash is Left Behind - NBC Southern California
Dirty Beaches: New Report Shows Just How Much Trash is Left Behind

The Ocean Conservancy report tracked the amount of trash cleaned up on beaches around the world in a 24-hour period

By Lolita Lopez and Josh Underwood-Davis

Published 2 hours ago

    A new report from the Ocean Conservancy shows just how much trash beach visitors are leaving behind in California and around the world.

    The NBC4 I-Team was provided with the new report, which tracked the amount of trash cleaned up on beaches in a 24-hour period. In California, which has more than 800 miles of coastline, the items collected weighed an astonishing 840,000 pounds. Volunteers picked up more than 1 million pieces of trash in California -- more than any other state.

    One thing immediately stood out.

    "For the first time ever of the 33-year history, the top-10 most commonly found items on beaches around the world were all made of plastic," said Nick Mallos, of the Ocean Conservancy.

    The No. 1 offender? Cigarette butts, which have small plastic fibers. Click on the gallery to see what else made the top-10 list. 

    A new report from the Ocean Conservancy shows just how much trash beach visitors are leaving behind in California and around the world.

