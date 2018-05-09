 Open Recall Danger - NBC Southern California
An I-Team investigation into major safety issues with cars in LA

Safety Issues Found With Uber, Lyft and Personal Cars in LA

When you climb into a taxi in Los Angeles -- or even your personal vehicle -- do you assume you're safe? Maybe you shouldn't. The NBC4 I-Team found dangerous open safety recalls affecting vehicles across southern California,... Read More

Wednesday, May 9, 2018
How to Check Whether Your Car is Subject to a Recall

It's an easy process to make sure your car isn't part of a major safety recall. Lolita Lopez shows you how.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Recall Information Resources: Is Your Car on the List?

Here are a few web sites that can help you find out. Read More

Wednesday, May 9, 2018
There Are Hundreds of Open Safety Recalls on LA Taxis

How does this happen? Read More

Recall Alert: Updated Automotive Recalls and More

See the latest product recalls. Read More

Sex and Drugs at LA Libraries


An NBC4 undercover investigation exposes illegal activity at LA libraries.

Fake Reviews


If you rely on online reviews to pick restaurants, businesses and services, beware: the reviewers you're depending on may be fake.

LA's Nuclear Secret


Years of mishandling dangerous radioactive materials and chemicals has also left a toxic legacy for generations of people living near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory.

