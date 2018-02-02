Organized Gangs Execute Elaborate Heists for Hollywood Gear

Organized gangs have been executing elaborate heists to steal millions of dollars in production equipment from Hollywood, but where it ends up is untraceable. Such stolen goods have been recovered in places like Argentina and France. Police suggest that stepping up security would help catch the thieves and advise companies to add a special marking on equipment to make their items easily identifiable. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

