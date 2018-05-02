The man behind pink vans that advertise topless maids and strippers is defending his use of disabled parking placards. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Monday, May 2, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

For years, residents have complained of the racy billboards on wheels -- pink vans parked near their homes and schools advertising topless maids.

The vans have frustrated neighbors, politicians and police who have played a cat-and-mouse game with what Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield calls a "blight merchant" for years.

Now, Sami Ammari, who owns the pink vans and a fleet that also advertises services for lawyers, tells the NBC4 I-Team he is running a legitimate business and is exercising his right to free speech.

Critics say he's finding loopholes in the law by parking in spots for 72 hours, then moving a couple inches every 72 hours. He says he's following the law and if the law changes, he would abide by them.

He says he uses a handicap placard for a van seen parked on Burbank and Van Nuys boulevards, which is near one of his offices.

He says he is disabled and uses a valid placard.

"I have every right to use it."

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield has called him "a blight merchant."

Ammari says only chooses commercial areas to park the vans and he never parks them near schools.