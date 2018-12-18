Los Angeles County supervisors on Tuesday officially called on the Office of Inspector General to investigate a dramatic spike in the use of pepper spray by probation officers at juvenile halls and camps.

An NBCLA.com and I-Team investigation shows, probation officers are using pepper spray, the highest level of force used in the county's facilities, at a higher rate than they have in years. Pepper spray, while authorized for use in the halls and camps in LA, is deemed to be dangerous for health, especially for those who are pregnant and for those who have asthma, the investigation found.

The spike in its use comes as departments across the country have shunned it saying it exacerbates violence, has the reverse effects of rehabilitating youth, and is a potential liability. It also comes amid a national effort to cut the numbers of youth in detention. California is one of six states that allows probation officers in juvenile facilities to carry pepper spray, according to the Council of Juvenile Correctional Administrators. A proposed law to restrtict pepper spray in the state failed this spring.

"While the population has decreased, however, safety concerns have continued to percolate, particularly in the juvenile halls," wrote Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who introduced the motion for an OIG investigation. "In the past several months, issues have been raised around use of force, assaults on both youth and staff, and the high use of pepper spray. These incidents underscore the need for further oversight, reform and institutional accountability.

The Department is taking steps to train staff, develop policies, and create quality assurance mechanisms, but the problems seem to persist."

It comes on the heels of a nine-month investigation by NBC4 showing pepper spray use has spiked 154 percent from 2015 to 2017.

This increase comes after federal monitoring of the county probation department by the U.S. Department of Justice ended in 2015.

The investigation found that it appears the trend is likely to continue. Between January and July of this year the department reported 404 such uses of force, according to an NBC4 analysis of probation department data.

The Inspector General will present its findings in 45 days.