Pop-Up Experiences in LA Need Safety Permits

If you're going to a pop up experience, you should know what you're getting into. Click here to check if a certain address has the proper permits and plans and is up to safety standards. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Published Friday, Dec 22, 2017)

If you're going to a pop up experience, you should know what you're getting into. Click here to check if a certain address has the proper permits and... See More