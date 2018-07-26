Gemmel Moore, 26, was found dead in prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck's home in 2017 from an overdose.

Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against prominent Democratic Party donor Ed Buck — after a young man was found dead in his West Hollywood apartment of an apparent drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Gemmel Moore, 26, died July 27, 2017 after using methamphetamine. A charge evaluation work sheet filed by the DA's office said: "The admissible evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Suspect Buck is responsible for the death of Gemmel Moore. Likewise, the admissible evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that suspect Buck furnished drugs to Gemmel Moore, or that suspect Buck possessed drugs."

Moore's death was initially classified as accidental by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The LA County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau reopened the case after Moore's family provided journal entries and electronic messages — that suggested Buck had supplied Moore with drugs in the past.

Death at Democrat Donor's Home Investigated

The death was initially classified as accidental, according to the LA County Coroner's Office, but Moore's family and friends said they suspected foul play after reading entries in Moore's journal and reviewing text messages and emails exchanged between Moore and Buck.