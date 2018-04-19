EXCLUSIVE: Wanted 'Shaggy Bandit' Armed Robber Was Man Killed in Reseda Police Shootout

A vehicle pursuit ended with one man dead after being shot by police in Reseda. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

The LAPD says an armed robber nicknamed the "Shaggy Bandit" - who was suspected in several holdups in the West San Fernando Valley - was the man killed in a shootout with officers in Reseda last week.

Daniel Joseph Carver died as the result of, “multiple gunshot wounds,” on April 9, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

The gunfight happened at the end of a car chase in an alley just west of Corbin Ave., after patrol officers had spotted Carver driving a stolen Ford Explorer, police said.

Carver fired several rounds from a large revolver and one officer was wounded in the leg.

LAPD officials told NBC4 news they believe Carver, 29, was the prolific stick-up man wanted for a March 31 holdup at a Game Stop store on Platt Ave., a robbery of a U.S. Post Office, and was suspected in several other crimes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Detectives released security video of the Game Stop robbery with the hope someone would recognize Carver, who was given the “Shaggy” nickname because of his mustache and beard.

The video showed the robber pointing a large revolver at the store clerk - a handgun that police said looks just like the one found near Carver’s body after he was killed.

Court and booking records show Carver was on parole for armed robbery and that he had an extensive criminal record.



