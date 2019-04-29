Want to make sure you're getting the best deal when you're buying items in bulk?
"People have become trained to think that larger quantities, larger packages, are always going to be the best bang for your buck," money-saving expert Andrea Woroch says. "But I have found better deals in smaller packages."
NBC4's I-Team spoke with Woroch about what's good and bad to buy in bulk.
Good to buy in bulk:
Batteries from the warehouse store
Baby products
Diapers
Wipes
Daily vitamins, if cheaper in bulk
Bad to buy in bulk:
Perishable foods
Not always the case (parties) but for general grocery shopping, food could go bad
Make sure you’re able to freeze it or consume it before it goes bad
Go for frozen fruits and veggies because they're flash frozen at peak ripeness
Over the counter medicine: "Over the counter medicine you use as needed, and they come with expiration dates. So if you buy a larger container, chances are you’re not going to use it all before it goes bad, and it's going to end up in the trash," Woroch said.
Clothing: Just because the retailer says it's a sale doesn't always mean it's the best price