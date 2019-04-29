Good to buy in bulk: Batteries from the warehouse store

Baby products

Diapers

Wipes

Daily vitamins, if cheaper in bulk

Bad to buy in bulk: Perishable foods

Not always the case (parties) but for general grocery shopping, food could go bad

Make sure you’re able to freeze it or consume it before it goes bad

Go for frozen fruits and veggies because they're flash frozen at peak ripeness

Over the counter medicine: "Over the counter medicine you use as needed, and they come with expiration dates. So if you buy a larger container, chances are you’re not going to use it all before it goes bad, and it's going to end up in the trash," Woroch said.

Clothing: Just because the retailer says it's a sale doesn't always mean it's the best price

Want to make sure you're getting the best deal when you're buying items in bulk?"People have become trained to think that larger quantities, larger packages, are always going to be the best bang for your buck," money-saving expert Andrea Woroch says. "But I have found better deals in smaller packages."NBC4's I-Team spoke with Woroch about what's good and bad to buy in bulk.Here's what else she had to say.