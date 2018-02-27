Speed Limit Changes to Be Announced for LA City

Speed Limit Changes to Be Announced for 146 Miles of LA City Streets - NBC Southern California
Speed Limit Changes to Be Announced for 146 Miles of LA City Streets

By Lolita Lopez

Published at 7:33 PM PST on Feb 27, 2018 | Updated at 8:25 PM PST on Feb 27, 2018

    The NBC4 I-Team has learned the city will change the speed limits on 146 miles of city streets, but more importantly cops can dust off their radar guns and use them to stop accelerator happy drivers. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

    Big changes are on the way for all of us who drive on Los Angeles streets. And it’s connected to a story the NBC4 I-Team first reported: how many of the city’s dangerous streets could not be patrolled with radar.

    The NBC4 I-Team has learned the city will change the speed limits on 146 miles of city streets, but more importantly cops can dust off their radar guns and use them to stop accelerator happy drivers.

    Click here to see a full list of speed limit increases and decreases in Los Angeles or view the document below.


