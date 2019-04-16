Eight companies will now be able to operate their e-scooter sharing services in Los Angeles. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Expect thousands more electric scooters on Los Angeles streets as several more companies got one year permits. A total of eight companies can now operate their scooters in the city.

That's more than 36,000 scooters. Some, like Uber and Lyft, had raised privacy concerns for customers because of the requirement to share certain data with third party groups.

The LA Department of Transportation suspended that requirement and has created new restrictions to protection information. Please follow this link to the master data license and protection template. This agreement spells out the terms and conditions for data protection, access limitation, security, credentials, and more regarding third party contractors who use LADOT data.

Here is a break down of ladot's dockless on-demand personal mobility one-year permit:

Eight companies are in complete compliance as spelled out in the one-year permit application: Bird, Bolt, Jump, Lime, Lyft, Sherpa, Spin, Wheels.

Two companies LADOT is still reviewing for compliance: Clevr and Hopr.

One company is no longer being considered as they were not in complete compliance: Cloud.

There are currently 30 dockless parking zones in place. To suggest a dockless parking location, go here.