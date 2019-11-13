The two men arrested and charged in the September follow-home killing in Tarzana of a tourist from Indiana made a brief appearance in court in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday but postponed entering pleas to murder and robbery charges.

Allen Asenuga, 24, and Michael Agboola, 28, both from Richmond, Texas, agreed to delay their arraignment until December 18. Asenuga is being held with no bail; Agboola in lieu of $1,150,000 bail.

Both were accused Tuesday in a felony criminal complaint of killing 24-year-old Jean Carlo De La Rosa on Sept. 21. Asenuga faces a special allegation he committed the murder during a robbery.

De La Rosa was shot to death in the driveway of a rental home on Sugarmann Street in Tarzana during a holdup. Police said at the time it appeared De La Rosa and two of his friends had been followed home by robbers, who may have spotted the group at a marijuana business.

De La Rosa's friends told NBC4 they were visiting Los Angeles for a weekend birthday celebration, and had rented the home and a Rolls Royce sedan. A neighbor's security camera recorded images of what appeared to be a dark SUV following the Rolls Royce down the street just before the robbery and murder.

Asenuga and Agboola were arrested last Thursday in Toluca Lake by undercover detectives assigned to the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division. Law enforcement sources said the pair may be tied to other follow-home robberies around LA.

Court records in Texas show Agboola was previously sentenced for a 2011 robbery and Asenuga was sentenced to a year in jail for "attempted deadly conduct" in 2018 and an unrelated misdemeanor a year earlier.