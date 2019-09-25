What To Do If You Get Stuck In An Elevator - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
LOOKING OUT 4 YOU

SEND TIPS

What To Do If You Get Stuck In An Elevator

By Lolita Lopez and Joshua Underwood-Davis

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    What to Know About Elevator Safety

    Here's what to know about if you get stuck in an elevator. (Published 48 minutes ago)

    The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is responding to an increasing number of calls for people trapped in elevators.

    The NBC4 I-Team spoke to LAFD Captain Erik Scott to find out what you should—and should never—do if you get stuck in one.

    DO:

    • Take a deep breath, stay calm;
    • Push the "Call" button. This will start a two-way communication with the building engineer so they can send an expert to help;
    • If you can't get through, call 9-1-1;
    • Stay patient and wait. You're safe inside the elevator and rescuers should be able to free you quickly

    DON'T:

    • Don't try to open doors. You don't know when the power might turn back on and the elevator could start moving;
    • Don't climb out the top. Those ceiling doors are locked from the outside to prevent people trying to climb out where there's more danger
    • Don't try to push your way out if the doors partially open. The elevator could start moving and could cause severe injury.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices