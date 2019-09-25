What To Do If You Get Stuck In An Elevator

Here's what to know about if you get stuck in an elevator. (Published 48 minutes ago)

What to Know About Elevator Safety

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is responding to an increasing number of calls for people trapped in elevators.

The NBC4 I-Team spoke to LAFD Captain Erik Scott to find out what you should—and should never—do if you get stuck in one.

DO:

Take a deep breath, stay calm;

Push the "Call" button. This will start a two-way communication with the building engineer so they can send an expert to help;

If you can't get through, call 9-1-1;

Stay patient and wait. You're safe inside the elevator and rescuers should be able to free you quickly

DON'T: