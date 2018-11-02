NBC4 I-Team Demystifies Your Polling Place for Election Day

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several neighbors in one local community were confused and anxious after getting conflicting results about their polling place for the upcoming election.

One woman says she checked on the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder's website and received the location that was listed on her sample ballot, but when she called the County she received a different location.

Another neighbor says she received an email from the County Registrar listing one polling site but after clicking a link, another location popped up.

Officials say polling place changes are not uncommon. They happen in most large elections due to last-minute cancellations. But they encourage voters to contact their office so they can confirm their polling place for Election Day.

Law Students to Be on Hand to Help at Polls

A week away from the midterm elections and the push to get voters to the polls is on, including a group who'll be poll workers. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018)

The poll locator site can be found here or voters can call 1-800-815-2666.

Provisional ballots are available at polling sites in case a voter arrives at a wrong place.

For a full list of polling places for November, click here.

A voter must know the precinct in which they reside to navigate this page.