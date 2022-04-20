A$ap Rocky

A$AP Rocky Detained at LAX in Connection to November 2021 Shooting

The rapper was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

By Julia Ainsley, Andrew Blankstein and Eric Leonard

Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

Mayers had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments for a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 pm. The shooting victim, who survived, later told police his Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

The shooting had not yet been reported in the media.

LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

