Accused killer released from jail, then rearrested after human remains discovered in North Hills

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in concrete near a home in North Hills was briefly freed from jail Tuesday after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office initially declined to file a criminal charge.

Russel Robinson, 48, was first booked by LAPD detectives last week following the discovery that the remains of a 35-year-old man from Guatemala had been concealed in the construction of an outbuilding in the backyard of a home near Roscoe Blvd. and Woodley Ave.

Jail records show Robinson was freed around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday with the reason listed as, "court order for release," a notation that usually means no criminal charge was filed following the arrest.

The LA County District Attorney's Office confirmed the case was declined Monday and it was referred back to the LAPD for additional investigation, which resulted in Robinson's release.

"The charging deputy received additional information late last night," the DA's office said in an email.

"The suspect was charged with one count of murder and one count of dissuading a witness. He was taken into custody by LAPD," the DA said.

An LAPD spokesperson said no new information was available on the investigation.

An official familiar with the case told the I-Team Robinson was found late Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley.

Detectives, firefighters, and investigators from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office unearthed the remains November 21, and Robinson was arrested the same day.

The LAPD said the remains belonged to a 35-year-old man named Carlos DeLeon Interiano from Guatemala, who was reported missing in June.

The Coroner's office has not yet determined a cause of death.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said last week that detectives believe they know the motive for the murder but were not ready to share the information publicly.

“We feel comfortable that we have the right person in custody and that there is no further danger to the North Hills community here in Los Angeles,” Hamilton said.