What to Know If your flight is canceled, you're due a full refund.

If your flight is significantly delayed, you're also due a refund. What's considered a "significant" delay varies by airline.

Your credit card company may cover travel expenses incurred by delayed flights.

Jonathan Smith is stuck at LAX, along with hundreds of other passengers.

Smith's airline delayed his flight by days.

“My flight to New York is delayed, it’s delayed two whole days,” he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bad weather and staffing shortages have caused hundreds of delayed and canceled flights at LA-area airports.

“They’ve messed up my reservations two times now. Now I’ve got my wife and my child stuck and looking like they’re not going to get to where we need to go until two or three days after we’re supposed to be there. If we’re getting there at all,” said passenger Damon Will.

If you’re flying this holiday weekend, travel experts at Going.com say to consider switching to a morning flight.

“Morning flights have a 25-percentage-point higher on-time arrival rate, versus an afternoon or evening flight,” said Going.com’s Katy Nastro.

She also said nonstop flights are best, because if you miss your connecting flight, you might struggle to find a new one.

“Because of the backlog of travelers, there’s not going to be a lot of second options if that is a scenario you find yourself in,” said Nastro.

If your flight is canceled, you’re due a full cash refund, per federal law. You’re also due a full refund if your flight is significantly delayed. Unfortunately, airlines get to determine what they consider “significant,” and it varies by airline.

If you decide to wait out a delay, incurring food and hotel expenses, the airline might reimburse you, but it’s not required to. But the credit card you used to purchase your ticket might have your back.

“A lot of credit cards will offer travel reimbursements for things like hotels, or Ubers to and from the airport. So definitely keep your receipts,” said Nastro.