Airports Adjust Their Health Guidelines During Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know Travelers can now bring one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols however will still be limited to 3.4 ounces in a carry-on.

TSA officers must wear surgical masks at all times while in public, in additional to the already mandatory gloves.

While airports like LAX look very different these days, they are still open for business and because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re making adjustments.

Empty check in stands and no lines is the harsh reality of airline travel during the pandemic. LAX is seeing about 95% less daily travelers than this time last year.

With government and health officials only recommending essential travel, the NBC4 I-Team has learned of new guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Justin Erbacci, the interim CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, told the Board of Airport Commissioners that the possible future of LAX could include thermal imaging cameras. The cameras would be able to detect people with elevated temperatures as soon they walked into a terminal.

LAX told the NBC4 I-Team it is requiring its employees to wear masks in public areas of the airport and recommending travelers, concession and airline works do the same.

The TSA is now requiring its officers to wear surgical masks at all times while in public view in additional to the already mandatory gloves.

The TSA said travelers can wear masks during the screen process but you may be asked to adjust it. Employees still need to to confirm your identity when your show your ID.

The TSA also changed its policy involving hand sanitizer. One liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, is now allowed in carry-on bags until further notice. All other liquids, gels and aerosols however will still be limited to 3.4 ounces.

The TSA recommends that travelers put wallets, keys and phones directly in their carry-on bags rather into the bins during a security screening. Passengers can also request wear a fresh pair of gloves.

There will also be frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and security screening equipment. This comes after dozens of TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including at least 14 in our local airports.

For more of the TSA's guidelines visit their website.