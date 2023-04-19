Bomb Squad Officer Suspended for South LA Fireworks Blast

A single Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended for 10 days for their role in an explosion in which members of the bomb squad failed to carefully calculate the explosive power of a cache of illegal fireworks intentionally detonated on a residential street in South Los Angeles in 2021.

The massive detonation damaged or destroyed 17 homes and caused a number of injuries to residents and officers, and investigative reports from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and LAPD blamed members of the bomb squad for making the catastrophic error.

The unnamed suspended officer was found by the LAPD to have been, "deficient in duties which contributed to an excessive quantity of explosive material being loaded into and detonated in the Total Containment Vessel."

ATF agents found officers caused the uncontrolled explosion by "inadvertently overloading" a special containment truck without calculating the explosive power of the fireworks

The LAPD's after-action report found, "the failure of the TCV occurred as a result of miscalculations by Bomb Squad personnel"

The LAPD's watchdog agency found, "it was never the practice of the bomb squad to physically weight a suspected explosive."

In 2022 the LAPD said it had replaced the supervisors of the bomb squad and had begun training eight new bomb squad officers to replace some of the officers involved in the 2021 accident.

It is likely that additional officers are facing disciplinary action as a result of the explosion, but until the cases are complete and punishment imposed, they are not disclosed to the public.