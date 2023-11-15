City leaders and motel owners work to end prostitution along Figueroa Corridor

People living and working along Figueroa Street in South LA say the problem has gotten out of hand.

Residents are frustrated with the young women offering their services as sex workers along a stretch of motels, often in broad daylight. Police and other city leaders say this is part of the decades-long prostitution problem in the area.

Last month, neighbors from a South LA community marched to bring attention to their growing concerns, including the welfare of the young women and the places that perpetuate illegal activity.

In an effort to stop the illegal activity, Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto, filed a complaint directed at the New Gage Motel, a 16-unit motel on Figueroa Street.

"The idea is not to shut down the business. I mean, the idea is to tamp down and shut off the illegal activity," said Soto. "We certainly provide the motels with ample opportunity to self-correct and when they don't self-correct, at some point it becomes at best, woeful blindness."

The complaint says the city asked the New Gage Motel to implement certain measures which they failed to do. The measure included requiring all vehicles parked in the lot to have parking placards, engage a daily roving security patrol and provide camera coverage of all common areas and remotely enable LAPD to access.

Hitendra Bhakta, owner of the New Gage Motel, says he is not the one to profile his customers but rather do business and give them a room when requested, with a few exceptions like being unable to provide identification.

"We all have a responsibility to make sure that our communities are going to be safe. Nobody wants trafficking in their community," said Bhakta's attorney, Frank Weiser. "The problem is, once again, who do we put the main focus of the blame on? And the blame on really should be put on the fact that there's loitering on the streets that's been going on for years."

The LAPD says certain enforcement has been difficult following Governor Newsom’s “Safer Streets For All Act” which decriminalizes loitering with the intent to work as a prostitute.

In response to the city’s recent legal move, Weiser has filed a complaint for damages on behalf of his client in federal court and has plans to meet with the city soon. "I needed to do that to protect the rights, I will say that should we resolve this case, I think we'll resolve the federal case too," said Wiser.

The city attorney says they are focusing on working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to go after alleged traffickers and those perpetuating illegal prostitution, as well as helping the young women find opportunities to get off the streets.



"We don't force help on anybody and we don't arrest anybody. I would like to give back the Figueroa corridor to the churches, to the schools, to the families, to the people who live there," said Soto.