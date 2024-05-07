Deputy arrested in drug smuggling investigation at LA County jail in Castaic

Internal affairs investigators arrested an LA County Sheriff's deputy in an investigation focused on how illegal drugs were being smuggled into the county's sprawling jail facility in Castaic, according to officials and several law enforcement sources.

Deputy Michael Meiser was booked April 30 on an unspecified felony charge, according to jail records.

"The Department's Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation into allegations involving an employee," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement Tuesday.

"The employee is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case," the statement said.

The LA County District Attorney's Office said last week it was aware of the investigation but had not filed criminal charges.

The law enforcement sources said the investigation was also looking at the potential involvement of other deputies and Sheriff's Department employees at the jail.

Data provided to the I-Team by the Sheriff's Department shows drug smuggling and trafficking continues to be a significant problem within the Castaic facility, known as the North County Correctional Facility.(NCCF)

Crime reports show deputies have -- so far this year -- documented more than 70 discoveries of narcotics other than marijuana at NCCF alone.