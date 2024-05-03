Homicide detectives asked for the public's help Friday in finding witnesses or security video of a car-to-car confrontation on a side street in Porter Ranch where a college student was shot.

The 19-year-old died at a hospital early Wednesday morning following the shooting, which investigators said happened along Braemore Road between Tampa Avenue and Reseda Boulevard sometime between 11:30 p.m. on April 30 and 12:55 a.m. on May 1.

The victim's name isn't being shared publicly because the LA County Medical Examiner couldn't confirm his identification Friday.

Other officials told the I-Team he was a student at College of the Canyons in Valencia.

The circumstances of the car-to-car confrontation weren't immediately available. Detectives said both cars involved were white.

Paramedics were called were called to the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Shoshone Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting where the car he was riding in had stopped.

Two other young men in the car were doing CPR or making other life-saving efforts when paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.