Consumers donated nearly $3 billion to their favorite charities last year on Giving Tuesday. Scammers know this, and they’re ready to dupe you out of your hard-earned dollars.

Here are some tips to make sure your money stays safe:

Don’t always trust your caller ID. If you get a call that appears to be from a trusted charity, remember that scammers can spoof numbers. So if they try to pressure you into a donation, or if you hear an emotional plea that’s a little over the top, that’s a red flag. It’s best to hang up and call the charity back using a number on its website. Scammers use names similar to legitimate charities. Don’t trust someone soliciting money for a charity just because the name sounds familiar. Scammers often say they’re calling on behalf of charities raising money for cancer research, sick children or veterans. Beware of callers thanking you for past donations. Scammers use this ploy to make you think you’ve donated in the past, hoping you’ll be more willing to fork over money again. Don’t make a donation using gift cards or cash payment apps. This is an easy way for scammers to get your money with no recourse on your end. The best way to donate is using a credit card. To ensure your money is going to a legitimate organization, verify it through websites like give.org or charitynavigator.org.