Emergency preparedness kits: What you need to pack 

We show you what you need inside you “Go Bag” in case you must evacuate during a wildfire or disaster. 

By Lolita Lopez

The devastating wildfires in Maui are somber reminders of how we must all be prepared to evacuate immediately if there is time when a disaster happens. 

Part of that is having your emergency supply kit ready to go. 

But when is the last time you actually checked yours -- and do you even have one? 

The Los Angeles Fire Department says to keep your “Go Bag” easily accessible and plan to be away from your home for an extended period of time. 

The LAFD says among the things in your kit, you'll want to include: 

  • a change of clothing 
  • sanitation supplies 
  • extra eyeglasses or contact lenses 
  • prescription or special medications 
  • first aid kit 
  • flashlight 
  • battery powered radio  
  • extra batteries 
  • three day supply of non-perishable food  
  • three gallons of water per person 

They also say don’t forget the pet food and water, and if you have time, take valuables with you such as laptops, hard drives, chargers for cell phones and other items.  

As for copies of important documents like passports, birth certificates and the like, the suggestion is to also have paper copies in your kit. You can also upload them to a protected website and have copies accessible digitally. 

