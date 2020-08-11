LAPD

Family Sues LAPD Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman

The officer has already been charged in criminal court for allegedly fondling the dead woman in October 2019.

By Eric Leonard

The family of a woman whose dead body was allegedly fondled by an on-duty LAPD officer has sued, claiming the officer invaded their privacy, inflicted emotional distress, and mishandled human remains, among other allegations.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in LA Superior Court names the officer, David Rojas, and accuses other unnamed LAPD employees of viewing and sharing body-worn-video recording of the alleged incident.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Gloria Allred, who represents the estate of the deceased woman, Elizabeth Baggett, the woman’s mother Janet, the woman’s son, and the father of the woman’s son. Allred was expected to discuss the case at a news conference.

The LAPD declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the department’s policy of generally not discussing pending civil court litigation.

Rojas, who was removed from duty in late 2019, has been charged with a felony criminal case in connection with the same incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

The lawsuit alleges that when Rojas was dispatched to Elizabeth Baggett’s home in October, 2019 he discovered her deceased, and then, “sexually molested Decedent, including fondling Decedent’s breasts and feeling her nipples.”

The LAPD confirmed in December, 2019 that Rojas was being investigated after the alleged touching was captured by the officer’s own body-worn video camera.

