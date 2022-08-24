Father Arrested for Attempted Murder of 14-Month-Old Son in North Hollywood

Detectives have arrested a father from North Hollywood on suspicion of causing catastrophic and permanent brain injuries to his 14-month-old son.

Cesar Cabrera has been charged by prosecutors with one count each of child abuse causing great bodily injury and assault on a child resulting in paralysis of a permanent nature, authorities said late Wednesday.

Cabrera was arrested Tuesday and has been released on bond. He is due in court next month.

The LAPD’s Juvenile Division has been investigating the source of the unnamed boy’s injuries since March 22, 2022, when he was transported to a hospital emergency room.

Doctors there told police the boy had suffered permanent head and brain injuries as a result of child abuse.

The LAPD told NBC4’s I-Team Cabrera confessed during questioning and admitted to abusing his son.