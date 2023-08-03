Driving down Fountain Avenue through the heart of Los Angeles' popular Silver Lake neighborhood, you'll now find plenty of open parking meters, a far cry from the situation last year when $200,000-cars monopolized meters and parking spots on residential streets.

"The parking around the entire neighborhood is now night and day from what it once was," Silverlake resident Brian Behrend told NBC4.

Since 2002, Behrend had been emailing and calling city officials, complaining about Hi Tech Automotive on Fountain Avenue, a shop that repairs high-end autos.

He repeatedly told city officials Hi Tech was illegally parking dozens of its customers’ Porsches, Ferraris, and Maseratis in street spots, leaving little parking for residents and for customers of other businesses.

LA's Municipal Code 12.26 says car repair shops can't park customer cars waiting to be serviced "outside of the approved enclosure" of the shop's premises.

But for decades, Hi Tech was violating that law, and city officials did little to stop them -- until Brian Behrend emailed the I-Team in February 2022 for help.

"Your team was fantastic," Behrend told NBC4.

In March 2022, the I-Team questioned the city attorney at the time, Mike Feuer, about why his office hadn't taken action against Hi Tech, despite the city receiving complaints about the shop for decades.

"Had you not reached out to me, I would not personally have been aware of this issue, and I'm glad you did," Feuer told the I-Team's Joel Grover.

Hours after the I-Team aired its first report on Hi Tech Auto in March 2022, the City Attorney charged the shop's owners with criminal misdemeanors for violating the law and hogging neighborhood parking spos.

When Hi Tech's owners went to court in August 2022, they were fined $1,000 and ordered to do 100 hours of community service, and they promised to obey laws regarding parking and storage of customers' cars.

Now, a year later, the I-Team found the shop is obeying the law and appears to be no longer parking Porsches, Ferraris, and other customer cars on the streets, leaving plenty of parking for residents.

Behrend commented that it took 20 years, and an email to the NBC4 I-Team, to get the shop to stop breaking the law.

"Maybe don't wait 20 years until you call the I-Team," Behrend said.

Last month, the I-Team received an Emmy Award for its reporting on Hi Tech Automotive. The shop’s owner didn’t respond to the I-Team’s requests for comment on the improved parking situation.