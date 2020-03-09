Former LA Councilman Surrenders to FBI

Former Los Angeles City Councilman and reserve LAPD officer Mitch Englander surrendered to federal authorities Monday in connection with the FBI's ongoing probe of alleged corruption at City Hall.

Multiple law enforcement sources said Englander, 49, was accused of obstructing an FBI investigation into whether or not he accepted cash, trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, and female escort services from a businessman who was attempting to get approval for a number of real estate projects.

The surrender and charges come after FBI agents last summer and fall served search warrants at City Hall, the Department of Water and Power, and at the home and office of Councilman Jose Huizar.

It was not immediately clear how those investigative efforts might be linked to Englander, who surprised colleagues and constitutents when he resigned from his $210,000-a-year elected seat on the Council in December 2018 and went to work for a private consulting firm.

Englander, who represented the north San Fernando Valley on the Council and was an outspoken supporter of law enforcement, was for a time the only Republican member of the Council.