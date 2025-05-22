LA Mayor Karen Bass' former deputy mayor, who was a top advisor and liaison with police and public safety agencies, agreed to plead guilty Thursday to a single federal charge of making a hoax bomb threat against City Hall.

Brian Williams is accused of using a Google Voice account on his personal cellphone to place a call to his city-issued cellphone during a virtual meeting on Oct. 3, then reported to the LAPD that the call he received was a bomb threat.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"During this call Williams falsely stated that he had just received a call on his city-issued cellphone from an unknown man who threatened to bomb Los Angeles City Hall," federal prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

Minutes later, prosecutors said Williams sent a text message to Mayor Bass and others to report the false threat.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Bomb threat: I received phone call on my city cell at 10:48 am this morning," the Feds say Williams wrote. "The male caller stated that ‘he was tired of the city support of Israel, and he has decided to place a bomb in City Hall. It might be in the rotunda.’ I immediately contacted the chief of staff of LAPD, they are going to send a number of officers over to do a search of the building and to determine if anyone else received a threat.”

The US Attorney's Office said all of that was fabricated by Williams.

The federal charge filed Thursday is a felony that can carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but sentences are typically much shorter.

Williams signed an agreement Tuesday that he will plead guilty to the charge at a future court date.

Williams was placed on leave in December after federal agents served a search warrant at his home.

“The Mayor takes this matter very seriously," Bass' spokesman Zach Seidl said at the time. "When the threat was reported, LAPD investigated and determined there was no immediate danger. Following additional investigation, LAPD referred this matter to the FBI for further investigation.”

Williams joined Bass' office in March 2023 and worked closely with the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and other emergency services.