Glendale Community College using Lottery funds for welding department 

Another big jackpot is up for grabs Saturday night for the lucky person who can match all the numbers and the Powerball.

Ticket sales soaring again as the jackpot has reached $750 million dollars.

From the start of 2022 through June of this year, there have been eight jackpot drawings over $900 million dollars, according to California Lottery. In the previous two years, there was only one jackpot at that amount or more, a lottery spokesperson said.

Those big jackpots are leading to more excitement and more sales, which also means more money to California public schools, like Glendale Community College.

The school says it has received $4.4 million from the California Lottery this past year. lt is using the money for its football program, soccer teams, the architecture department and the welding department.

“Let's just say a lot of my students are in financial aid programs, so it's hard enough for them to even afford some of the PP and E. When I say personal protective equipment for our welders here. So having that ability to be funded to kind of cut the material fees off is fabulous and it just builds up more enrollment and success stories,” said Mark Dieny, chair of the GCC welding department.

He noted that they have about 100 students per semester.

The California Lottery told the I-Team that from 2022 through June of this year, an estimated $3.2 billion has been generated for public education across the state.

Most – $2.57 billion – went to kindergarten through 12th grade public schools, and more than $47 million to community colleges like GCC.

“We would have to either severely restrict what we're able to do or to pass on some of that cost to the students,” said GCC President Ryan Conner.

“We allow our students to participate in these programs because of the California Lottery, and they're able to do so without barriers in terms of costs related to the supplies,” he added.

Professor Dieny knows how important this education can be.

He is a former alum of the community college, who spent decades in the private sector before coming back to the classroom to teach a new generation.

“There is a huge uptake of, let's say, production, manufacturing, those needs in welding. And with the Olympics coming, even more so. It is booming, and there are huge needs for welders of men and women in the trade right now,” Dieny said.