Gyms to Add Strict Operating Procedures After Reopening

The Safer At Home Order forced gyms across California to close for weeks now, with no specific date for when they can reopen.

“It’s been, obviously a little bit scary. We are all in the unknown,” said Hunter Seidi, the owner of The Nomad Gym in Toluca Lake.

Seidi now posts daily YouTube videos for his clients. He has not seen any of them in person since mid March. Seide says when he is allowed to reopen, his customers will see smaller class sizes and a lot of cleaning.

“We’re going to do some of our first group classes all outdoors where we have plenty of distance,” said Seide. “We will not be doing any work that brings us in close proximity, so nothing that requires close spotting or any kind of hand to hand contact. We won’t be sharing any equipment within sessions between people.”

Meredith Poppler, the Vice President of Communications for the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association says the future will look very different. Her association represents almost 10,000 gyms, including some of the big chains like 24 Hour Fitness.

“Clubs will probably open at only 50-percent capacity,” said Poppler. “I’m hearing that other studio-type facilities will only open at 20 to 30-percent capacity.”

The reopening plan of 24 Hour Fitness gives an idea of the changes ahead. Below is a full statement the company sent to the NBC4 ITeam:

The following are some steps 24 Hour Fitness is taking to ensure a club environment with the health and safety of our team and members in mind: