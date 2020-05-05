Here’s Which Nursing Homes Violated Infection Control Guidelines

Over 40% of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are related to nursing homes.

The LA County Department of Public Health is taking several steps to stop the spread among some of the most vulnerable patients. One key factor is infection control protocols for employees, things like changing gloves and masks, and washing hands between patients.

The NBC4 I-Team looked into infection control violations at nursing homes across the state and built an interactive map showing infection control violations over the past three years.

However, when comparing it to the nursing homes in LA County with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, there was not a strong correlation between past infection control violations.

View CA nursing homes with infection control violations in a full screen map

Trying to contain the spread remains difficult. Relatives of nursing home residents have not been allowed to visit, creating concern about residents' conditions.

On Saturday, the California Department of Public Health issued an all-facilities letter loosening visitation restrictions. They are now allowing limited visitation for pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as patients with disabilities. They are also allowing partners to be present for pregnancies during labor and delivery.