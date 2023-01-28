I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You

Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018 but the NBC4 I-Team discovered that hasn’t stopped illegal grow operations from popping up across Southern California, sometimes in homes, sometimes even near schools.

The NBC4 I-Team got exclusive access to go along with the California Department of Cannabis Control as they busted, what they say, were several illegal cannabis cultivations and operations in Baldwin Park.

In total, investigators from various state and local agencies visited four locations in the city, two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the DCC says 11,290 cannabis plants valued at $9,834,000 and 144.3 pounds of cannabis flower valued at $238,095 were found during the operation, for a total value of $10,072,095.

The department also says four people were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

The DCC tells NBC4 their office served 300 search warrants for illegal cannabis cultivations across the state last year alone.