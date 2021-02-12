Los Angeles County District Attorney

Judge Blocks Some of LA District Attorney's Reform Policies

Gascon promised while campaigning for office that he would reevaluate four specific police shooting cases that former DA Jackie Lacey's office had found were lawful.

By Eric Leonard

George Gascon speaks during a news conference.
Getty Images

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has asked the Board of Supervisors to allow him to appoint a special prosecutor to supervise investigations into allegations of police misconduct and misuse of force.

Gascon sent a letter to the Supervisors earlier this week requesting the appointment of attorney Lawrence S. Middleton, a former federal prosecutor perhaps best known for his role in convicting two LAPD officers of violating the civil rights of Rodney King, a year after a local jury acquitted the officers of using excessive force.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Feb 8

Judge Blocks Some of LA District Attorney's Reform Policies

LA County Feb 4

LA County Sheriff Says He'll Send Personnel to Parole Hearings in Absence of Prosecutors

Charles Manson Feb 1

Relatives of Manson ‘Family' Murder Victims Outraged by DA's New Policy

"Over the summer I asked a retired judge and former Assistant United States Attorney from President Obama's civil rights division to assist me in reviewing a number of concerning cases where officers used fatal force," Gascon said in a written statement Friday.

He said the special appointment was necessary to, "promote public confidence," in the DA's role in evaluating the legality of police shootings. 

Gascon promised while campaigning for office that he would reevaluate four specific police shooting cases that former DA Jackie Lacey's office had found were lawful:

Glenn, Morejon, and Zeferino were unarmed. Torrance Police said Mitchell had an air rifle when officers confronted him in a parking lot.

Gascon has said he would review hundreds of other previously-closed police shooting cases. 

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County District Attorneygeorge gascon
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us