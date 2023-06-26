LA County Jails

Judge Delays Decision to Limit Head Strikes on LA County Jail inmates

ACLU had asked a federal judge to modify an order designed to limit when deputies are permitted to hit inmates in the head

By Eric Leonard

Video image shows the moment before a handcuffed inmate was slammed by deputies into a wall. The incident was described in court filings demanding new limits on when deputies were allowed to use force inside LA County Jails.
LASD via ACLU

A U.S. District Court Judge Monday gave LA County and the ACLU 60 days to reach an agreement on new limits or rules for when deputies should be allowed to hit inmates in the head.

So-called "head strikes" are permitted by the Court and Sheriff's Department policy under certain circumstances, but the ACLU has argued further restrictions are warranted, given the possibility head strikes can cause permanent brain damage or death.

Lawyers for LA County said at a hearing the Sheriff's Department has reduced overall uses of force by deputies on inmates in the last year, and said new policies and plans being implemented by Sheriff Robert Luna promised to improve accountability for deputies who work inside the jail.

"There has been substantial improvement," said attorney Robert Dugdale, a former federal prosecutor now working at a private law firm representing LA County in the case.

Dugdale said by the end of the year uses of force in the jails would be reviewed by an independent group of sergeants, rather than the current protocol of having deputies' immediate supervisors evaluate incidents, an arrangement that he said can be affected by, "cronyism."

The Sheriff's Department also plans to expand the use of body worn video in the jails, and standardize the way use of force incidents are reported to supervisors.

"I don't see why that would take until the end of the year," said Judge Dean D. Pregerson, and he pressed Dugdale for specifics on when each of these changes would be made.

"Sure, it seems like a good idea, but I don't have any details at all. It's just talk," Pregerson said.

The ACLU asked the court to make several changes to the head strike rules, including limiting their use to situations where deadly force would be permissible by law, and to require mandatory discipline for deputies who violate the rules, something LA County said wasn't possible under the current labor agreement with the deputies' union.

ACLU attorney Peter Elisaberg said the changes were necessary, "to protect the life, health, and safety of the people in the jails," and voiced skepticm about the County's claim that there has been a widespread reduction in uses of force in jails.

This article tagged under:

LA County Jails
