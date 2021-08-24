NBC4 I-Team

LA City Fire Department Investigating Captain Who Posted Rant Against Mandatory Vaccines

A captain wearing LAFD apparel says in a social media video a mandatory vaccine is “tyranny” and says he and other firefighters plan to resist.

By Eric Leonard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said late Monday it had opened a personnel investigation into a fire captain who posted a 12-minute video online in which he said he was “hopping mad” that the City had ordered employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or be subjected to repeated testing.

Capt. Cristian Granucci was wearing an LAFD t-shirt and hat during the recording, in which he complained that the union that represents firefighters has not objected to the mandate and the union was in, “lockstep with total tyranny.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The LAFD confirmed Granucci was an employee and had made the video, and said late Monday that it had opened an investigation into Granucci’s conduct.

It said while employees are entitled to their opinions, Granucci, who lives in Austin, Texas according to City payroll records, was not authorized to speak on behalf of the department.

“The individual is in uniform and appears to be on duty, thereby giving the impression that he is speaking in an official capacity,” fire department spokesperson Chery Getuiza said in an email.

The LA City Council voted last week to require all employees be vaccinated by early October and the LA County Board of Supervisors voted to require all emergency medical workers, which the County said includes all firefighters, to be vaccinated.

Los Angeles 12 hours ago

Fire Captain’s Controversial Vaccine Rant

Santa Monica Aug 21

Coalition of Groups to Rally Against LA's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Santa Monica

The City’s rule is awaiting a signature from Mayor Eric Garcetti, who’s spokesman said Monday the purpose of the mandate was to protect the public and other City employees.

“The Mayor hopes that full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will help reassure people that these vaccines are safe and effective — and he strongly urges any Angeleno who hasn’t been vaccinated to get the shot right now,” Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar emailed.

The video was originally posted to the Telegram application and was later reposted to YouTube, where it had been viewed thousands of times and received hundreds of laudatory comments.

This article tagged under:

NBC4 I-TeamLos Angeles Fire DepartmentLAFDfirefightersvaccine mandates
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us