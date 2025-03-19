A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruit, who was about 14 weeks through academy training to become a deputy, was arrested on suspicion of threatening a man with a handgun in Lynwood.

Kiwan Newbell, 36, was arrested March 10 by the LASD's Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau on suspicion of assault with a firearm, a felony.

Newbell posted a $30,000 bond and was released from custody.

He was attending the Academy and was employed by LA County at the time of the alleged assault.

He was fired the day after the arrest, the Sheriff's Department said.

As of Tuesday, no criminal charges appeared in LA County Superior Court under Newbell's name, and a defense attorney could be identified.

According to the department, deputies assigned to the Lynwood Station took an assault report March 2.

"After further investigation, detectives obtained information that led to a recruit in the Sheriff's Department Academy," the department said.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles the victim of the assault captured the license plate of the car the person who threatened them was driving, and detectives were able to connect the car with the driver, then information they gathered allegedly placed the driver at the Academy during training hours.

"The Sheriff's Department holds all personnel, including trainees, to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism," the LASD said in a written statement Tuesday.

"This incident doesn’t reflect the values that our personnel uphold, and we will not allow the actions of one individual to tarnish the reputation or undermine the great work being carried out every day by the dedicated men and women of this Department," the statement said.

It was not clear if the gun allegedly used in the assault was a department-issued firearm.

In 2018 an LASD recruit was arrested on suspicion of stealing about $120,000 in what was described as a, "sophisticated," burglary in Newhall.

Julio Cesar Jimenez, then 35, later pleaded guilty to grand theft and arson charges and was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years probation.