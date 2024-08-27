At the Los Angeles County Child Protection Hotline headquarters in downtown LA, social workers are taking more than 160,000 calls on any given year.

Jennie Feria, the chief deputy director of the county’s Department of Children and Family Services, tells the I-Team calls that once would end when it was determined there wasn't a need for a child abuse or neglect investigation, now stay open.

"We will go ahead and ask questions, screen it and if there is no concern for abuse or neglect, we will definitely connect them to the services through the Hotline to Helpline program," Feria said.

Hotline to Helpline started in 2018 and continues to expand its reach.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Data obtained by the I-Team from the department shows an increase in these transfers, meaning calls that do not meet the standards for child abuse and neglect but do qualify for services in the community.

More than 3,141 calls qualified for Helpline from January to May 2024, with 1,228 of families accepting services, according to the data obtained from the department.

"An example could be that a child shows up to school hungry, and it may be impacting their education, and the teacher calls in because they're a little bit concerned, and maybe mom's working three jobs trying to put food on the table," Feria said.

Para Los Niños is an organization that has taken calls transferred from the department under the Hotline to Helpline program.

"It could be very, very simple as like, ‘We need concrete supports,’” said Jimmy Urizar, director of family services for PLN. “‘Can you help me find a place to help me pay for my utility bill? Can you help me with getting diapers?’ Sometimes it may be, ‘Can you help me find housing? Can you help me pay for rent,’" Urizar said.

According to DCFS, families seeking support or resources should call 211 to be connected with help in their communities.

Suspicions of abuse or neglect may be reported 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the county's child protection hotline at 800-540-4000.