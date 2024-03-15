An LAPD officer accused under California's so-called 'revenge porn' law of sharing explicit photos of his former spouse without her consent -- has pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor charge, after the LA County District Attorney's Office agreed to drop most of the counts in a negotiated deal, court records and officials confirmed Friday.

Officer Brady Lamas entered the plea February 28 to a misdemeanor charge of, "distributing a private image to cause emotional distress," after he was accused of sending private images of his ex-wife, who is also an LAPD officer, to other male LAPD officers.

As part of the sentencing Lamas was also ordered to pay restitution, attend a year of 'sexual compulsive anonymous' meetings, perform community labor, and stay away from the victim, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Lamas also voluntarily resigned his state certification from California Police Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, which means he can no longer serve as a police officer.

"This disposition appropriately addressed the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct," the DA's office said in a written statement.

"The victim was consulted and concurred with the terms of the disposition," the DA said.

Lamas' did not respond to a request for comment through his attorney, Sharon Marshall, who told NBCLA last year that Lamas should be presumed innocent.

Even though Lamas agreed to resign his police certification, as of Friday, the LAPD said Lamas was still listed as an employee, a 'police officer 2,' assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division. Lamas was, however, removed from duty in 2022 when the allegations were first made.

He was charged in December, 2022 with 6 misdemeanor counts under the law that makes it unlawful to distribute private or explicit photos or videos of another person without their permission, and when that sharing is likely to cause serious emotional distress.

According to an application for a restraining order filed separately from the criminal case, Lamas' former spouse said she discovered the images and video of herself by accident on Lamas' Android smart phone.

She said in court filings she believed Lamas had used social media and messaging applications to send the material to other male officers.

The LAPD has dealt with several reports of explicit photo-sharing and related lawsuits in recent years.

In January the LAPD said it was investigating whether a former officer distributed explicit photos of a recently hired female officer without her consent.

Former Chief Michel Moore said a criminal investigation had been opened in another city and the LAPD was cooperating with that inquiry.

In September, 2022 a jury in Downtown LA awarded LAPD Captain Lillian Carranza $4 million, after she claimed Department executives ignored her reports officers were using their cellphones to share a faked topless photo that was purported to be her. Carranza said the episode caused her great emotional distress.

In 2020 the City agreed to pay former detective Ysabel Villegas, the wife of former assistant chief Jorge Villegas, about $1.5 million. Villegas sued after another officer 'sex-torted' her by sharing explicit images and threatening to send explicit images to other officers.

Villegas also claimed her efforts to get the LAPD to investigate weren't taken seriously.