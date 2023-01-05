Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price upfront.

“I thought it was a great deal. I was like, wow that’s amazing,” she said.

Crespin said the shutters were supposed to be installed in four weeks. But that time came and went, and she said the owner of Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings gave her nothing but excuses.

“It was always, ‘They’re delayed, backordered, etc.,’” she said.

Crespin said she waited nearly three months and finally asked for a refund, but she didn’t get that either.

“I work hard for my money. I do overtime, I have three children. You’re not only stealing from me, you’re stealing from my kids,” she said.

According to the Contractors State License Board, which regulates the construction industry, Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings falls under its jurisdiction. And according to the license board, things were wrong with this job from the start.

For jobs that cost more than $500, like Crespin’s, the business is required to be licensed by the state. Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings isn’t. Contractors also aren’t allowed to accept full payment upfront. In fact, they’re only allowed to collect 10% of the contract price or $1,000, whichever is less.

“For that project, for $1,750, the most the consumer should pay is $175,” said Samantha DeMelo with the contractor’s board.

If you have a problem with a contractor, you can file a complaint with the license board, and it can investigate and try to resolve the dispute. The board even has authority to revoke a contractor’s license. But Crespin’s contractor was not licensed.

“CLSB is limited in what we can do when a contractor is not licensed,” said DeMelo.

The I-Team reached out to Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings, but no one returned our calls or emails.

But Crespin did get some unexpected good news: the I-Team reached out to her bank, Bank of America, and it credited her back the money. For that, Crespin is grateful.

“I worked hard for that money. I work hard for everything I have. And for $1,750 to just vanish like that,” she said.

