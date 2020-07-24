Los Angeles

LA Mayor Announces Reversal, Saying Businesses Won't Be Fined for ‘We're Open' Signs

The change comes after an I-Team investigation into small restaurants getting socked with penalties around $356 each for displaying "Open" signs.

By Joel Grover and Josh Davis

NBCLA

The Mayor of Los Angeles announced the city will not be fining restaurants because they posted banners reminding customers they're still open for takeout during the pandemic.

His action is in response to an NBC4 I-Team story two days ago.

The I-Team revealed how the city was issuing fines of $356 to struggling businesses like restaurants, because they posted banners reminding customers they're still open for takeout during the pandemic. The city had said the restaurants didn't have the proper permits to hang the banners. On Wednesday, the I-Team asked the mayor why the city didn't give these financially strapped restaurants a break and waive the fines. Garcetti said he'd do just that in an afternoon news conference Friday.

Business owners are asking for compassion during the pandemic. Joel Grover reported on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The action will cancel the fines and temporarily shelve the requirement for a permit to hang a banner.

Read the previous report here.

Los AngelescoronavirusCOVID-19
