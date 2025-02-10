LAPD in jeopardy of losing millions in federal funds

The LAPD and City officials were trying to sort out Monday the potential impact of being cut-off from millions of dollars in critical law enforcement and homeland security grants, following the US Justice Department’s announcement such programs would be suspended for any municipality that considered itself a so-called, “sanctuary city,” that bars local officers from playing a role in immigration enforcement.

A February 5 memo from newly sworn Attorney General Pamela Bondi instructed that the DOJ would no longer support state or local jurisdictions that, “unlawfully interfere with federal law enforcement operations,” and said they would no longer receive access to federal grants administered by the DOJ.

Tens of millions of dollars the City expected to receive this year could be in jeopardy, including $6,615,684 for homeland security programs and $2,306,740 in justice assistance funding, according to City budget data, but it wasn't immediately clear if those funds had already been received by the City or were promised in grant awards.

“The City of LA is in compliance with federal law,” emailed Mayor Karen Bass’ spokesman Zach Seidl.

“We will stand against any attempt to cut critical public safety funding for Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a proud city of immigrants and we will continue to protect all Angelenos,” he wrote.

The full scope of the potential funding cuts is complicated to assess, other City officials said, as federal funding can flow through a variety of direct and indirect channels, but would likely also include:

$9,544,040 to support hiring and paying 20 officers from 2024-2027

$1,995,862 to fund DNA testing

$1,128,647 for the Internet Crimes Against Children task force

$500,000 from the DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women

Those grants were recently approved to be received by the City, and some of the funds may already have been deposited, one police official said.

Several law enforcement sources said the cut-off would go far beyond direct funding, as various federal task forces provide full salaries, overtime, equipment, and cars for participating LAPD officers, and federal agencies can provide access to information sources and technology unavailable to local police.

The LA City Council formally adopted a new sanctuary city policy in December that prevents city employees or resources from being used to aid in enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Most of the provisions adopted by the City already existed under California's state law, SB-54, which has been in effect since 2017.