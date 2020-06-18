LAPD Officers Removed From Field While Protest Complaints Are Investigated

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday that 10 officers had been directed to work inside police stations while internal affairs detectives reviewed complaints those officers may have used excessive force or violated department policies at the scenes of local demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Already dozens of additional LAPD detectives have been sent to assist the department's Professional Standards Bureau in reviewing the complaints, and at least 56 complaint investigations into specific incidents, including 28 alleging excessive force, have begun, the LAPD said last week.

"We are aware of individuals who have posted videos online and on social media depicting encounters with the police, that they believe constitutes excessive force or misconduct during these demonstrations," the LAPD said in a statement. "We will investigate each instance thoroughly, and hold any officer who violates Department policy accountable."

The officers restricted from general patrol work have not been punished and no decisions have been made about their conduct. Investigations like these can take months but the LAPD said it was expediting work on cases related to the protests.

The L.A. Police Commission's Office of Inspector General has also made a public appeal for people to report allegations directly. The Inspector General has detectives who work independently of the LAPD's internal affairs unit.

"We have unfettered access to all LAPD documents, videos, and other evidence to conduct our reviews," it said in social media posts. "The OIG has been proactively reviewing social media posts, videos, and emails to ensure that those depicting excessive force result in an investigation."

The OIG can be reached by email at oigcompl@lapd.online.