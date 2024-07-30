Crime and Courts

LAPD says burglary crew may be focused on Encino homes

Crime reports for the last month show a significant increase in the neighborhood where at least 5 homes were targeted by thieves in the last week.

By Eric Leonard

Police at the scene of an Encino burglary Tuesday July 30, 2024.
The LAPD said Tuesday it's recorded a 40% increase in the number of residential burglaries in one Encino neighborhood, where at least 5 homes have been broken-into in the last week.

Assistant Chief Blake Chow said during the last 4 weeks, there were 8 more break-ins reported in an area south of the 101 freeway and west of the 405 -- than during the same period last year.

He told the Board of Police Commissioners LAPD helicopters will provide extra patrols of the area during the times most of the recent burglaries have occurred, and he asked residents to check security video recordings regularly, as there are indications these thieves are watching potential target houses before breaking-in.

“There is a little bit of intel gathering and casing, so they know which houses to hit, so if people see something unusual, maybe on their ring cam, that’s something we need to know about," Chow said.

Other LAPD officials told the I-Team they suspect a small group of thieves has been working the area, as was seen in security video captured during a burglary over the weekend -- that captured 3 masked men shattering a glass window to enter a home.

Chow said City-wide the number of residential burglaries has crept up by nearly 4% this year, and said detectives had made progress in the unrelated investigation of break-ins at 3 homes on one street in the Silverlake area over the weekend.

"Detectives...are actively working to identify the subject using evidence recovered from the scenes, in all 3 incidents we believe we have forensic evidence," he said.

