There are Billions of Dollars in the LAUSD Reserve Fund. So Why Can't it Be Used to Solve the Strike?

It’s a lot of money: $4.9 billion.

That is how much the Los Angeles Unified School District says is the 2022-2023 General Fund Ending Balance—also known as its reserve fund.

“Our reserves have little flexibility,” the district wrote in a hand-out to NBC4’s I-Team.

Here’s how the district explained the use of that money:

$43 Million: Non-Spendable

$1.75 Billion: Restricted

$2.33 Billion: Committed

$427 Million: Assigned

$239 Million: State Required Reserve for Economic Uncertainty

$140 Million: Unassigned/Undesignated—Funds that can be used at the District’s discretion.

When the I-Team asked if the District is considering using a portion of the “Unassigned/Undesignated” money to end the strike, a spokesperson responded: “I have no further information or update, but will keep you posted if we get further information."

