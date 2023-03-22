LAUSD

There are Billions of Dollars in the LAUSD Reserve Fund. So Why Can't it Be Used to Solve the Strike?

LAUSD is sitting on billions of dollars of reserve money, so why not use that to solve the strike negotiations? Our I-Team digs into the numbers.

By Lolita Lopez

It’s a lot of money: $4.9 billion.

That is how much the Los Angeles Unified School District says is the 2022-2023 General Fund Ending Balance—also known as its reserve fund.

“Our reserves have little flexibility,” the district wrote in a hand-out to NBC4’s I-Team.

Here’s how the district explained the use of that money:

  • $43 Million: Non-Spendable
  • $1.75 Billion: Restricted
  • $2.33 Billion: Committed
  • $427 Million: Assigned
  • $239 Million: State Required Reserve for Economic Uncertainty
  • $140 Million: Unassigned/Undesignated—Funds that can be used at the District’s discretion.

When the I-Team asked if the District is considering using a portion of the “Unassigned/Undesignated” money to end the strike, a spokesperson responded: “I have no further information or update, but will keep you posted if we get further information."

See the attached document below to learn more.

