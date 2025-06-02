Man accused of killing Baldwin Park officer has no criminal record

Authorities have identified the 22-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros and another person during a gunfight Saturday that left a second police officer wounded.

Eduardo-Roberto Medina-Berumen was being detained at a hospital and it was not immediately clear when he would make an initial appearance in court.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Medina-Berumen was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police before he was arrested, and the LA County Sheriff's Department said he was being held in lieu of $4 million bail.

Medina-Berumen's name did not appear in initial searches of local court or jail records, and several law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said they did not know of any prior arrests or convictions but were still examining his background.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Neighbors said Medina-Berumen lived with his family at a home in the 4200 block of Filhurst Ave. where the murder and gunfight with police took place just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Homicide detectives said Medina-Berumen shot a man outside the home, then used a rifle to fire on officers as soon as they arrived at the scene.

The officer wounded in the shootout, Anthony A. Pimentel, was treated and released from the hospital Sunday.

The victim of the initial murder, described by the LA County Medical Examiner has a man in his 40s, has not been made public, citing an ongoing effort to notify next of kin.