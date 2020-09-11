LAX

Man Charged With Alleged Unprovoked Bus Stabbing Near LAX Pleads Not Guilty

Police say an airport custodian was attacked when an employee shuttle stopped at a red light near the airport.

By Eric Leonard

LAX bus sign
NBCLA

A man suspected in an alleged unprovoked stabbing attack on an LAX custodian aboard a shuttle bus has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge, according to court records.

Ryan M. Gimeno, 41, also denied a second charge of carrying a concealed dagger and was ordered to return to court in October to set a date for a preliminary hearing. He was being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

NB4’s I-Team reported last week that Gimeno was arrested by LAPD officers near the scene of the attack September 2, when the female custodian was stabbed repeatedly in front of her husband and the shuttle driver when the bus was stopped at a red light near 104th Street and Aviation Blvd.

News

Top news of the day

9/11 8 hours ago

WATCH: NYC, Nation Mark 19 Years Since 9/11 Attacks as Pandemic Alters Traditions

Los Angeles Dodgers 8 hours ago

Diamondbacks Shake Prolonged Slump, Beat Dodgers 5-2

The custodian was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

A police spokesperson said the assault was unprovoked and a knife was found at the scene. Booking records described Gimeno as homeless.

The custodian worked for LAX contractor ABM, which also operated the shuttle. A company spokesperson credited the driver with getting help as quickly as possible.

“We are providing assistance to our injured team member and his family, as well as Employee Assistance Program services to all our team members, and cooperating with the police in their investigation,” ABM told NBCLA.

LA Superior Court records showed Gimeno was awaiting trial on a charge of violating a protective order in May when he was arrested in this incident, and the records showed he had faced another felony assault charge in February.

LAPD 2020 Bi-Annual Report on Homelessness, released this month, showed an increase in assaults attributed to suspects described as homeless.

The LAPD’s latest analysis of its interactions with the City’s homeless population showed a 15-percent increase in the number of serious assaults in which the attacker was described as homeless during the first half of 2020. This increase was reported as there were simultaneous large declines in almost all other categories of crime due to the stay at home directives that stemmed from the Coronavirus pandemic.

This article tagged under:

LAXAssaultStabbing
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us